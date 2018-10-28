From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

33 Years Ago (1985): Basic plans for the development of a village western theme were formulated by a special chamber of commerce committee. “The western theme made absolute sense; it’s only one we looked at,” said committee chairman Brian Miles at the time. The committee’s plan called for two phases of action: one entailed doing as much as possible before the Expo in the way of the rodeo events and stagecoach rides, as well as cosmetic changes around town that didn’t require a great deal of expense of work. The second phases involved a long-term conversion of the village to a western theme, complete with store-front facelifts and other attractions.

27 Years Ago (1991): More than a year after they purchased the land and got the zoning in place, directors of the Kaetsu School in Japan were still not close to making a decision about building a campus in the Cariboo. Don Bell, a representative of the school in Canada at the time, said directors did not yet decide whether to go ahead with a proposal for a campus at the 1,150-acre site on the Taylor Lake Ranch near Lone Butte. If the school does not proceed, said Bell, officials would still require the approval of the Japanese Ministry of Education for accreditation for any programs that would be offered in the Cariboo.

22 Years Ago (1996): The B.C. government wanted to add a pair of local lakes to a list of water bodies at risk due to the introduction of boat sewage. In an Oct. 11 news release, former environment minister Paul Ramsay announced that Victoria would as Transport Canada to add 50 bodies of water to the Pleasure Sewage Pollution Prevention Regulations. Of these, two were in the Cariboo – Horsefly Lake and Quesnel Lake. That done, it would allow the province to restrict the discharge of sewage into those waters by both pleasure and commercial boats.

17 Years Ago (2001): The 100 Mile House Bears hockey team members were still shaking out their summer limbs and getting warmed up for the season. The Bears lost 10-2 to the Trail Smoke Eaters on Oct. 20 and again on Oct. 21, they were whipped by a score of 11-3. “They’re a good team who goes back a lot of years,” said Robinson, then head coach. “This is the first time we ever played them.” With an average age of 23-24, the Bears were the youngest and least experienced team in the league, also the smallest.

7 Years Ago (2011): A highspeed chase of a stolen pickup truck through Lac la Hache at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2011, resulted in the arrest of a male suspect, brought to bay with the assistance of police dog Phaser. The stolen Dodge Ram pickup was spotted at the 108 Mile Rest Stop by then Const. Derek Henderson. When approached the suspect headed north at speeds of up to 150 kph. Cpl. Tim Lyons happened to be north of Lac la Hache and laid out a spike belt. Also nearby was the Williams Lake Canine Unit, Cpl. Joe St-Amand. So when the spike belt brought the truck to a rumbling halt Phaser was on the scene. Within minutes the suspect was under arrest.

