From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

33 Years Ago (1985): Plans for a senior housing project in 100 Mile House were taking shape. The first step, determining whether there was a need for such a facility locally, was all but complete, said Ralph Fossum, a spokesperson for the Rotary Club at the time, which was supporting the initial study for the project. “Dorothy Rendall of the OAPO jas already gathered close to 60 names of seniors who have expressed interest in living in such a project,” said Fossum. The next step was putting together a formal application to the Ministry of Lands, Parks, and Housing by the end of October (1985) to qualify for a capital grant and a low-interest mortgage from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

26 Years Ago (1992): 100 Mile’s Northern Stores outlet at Cariboo Mall announced it would be closing on Jan. 16, 1993. The closure would leave some 16 full-time and part-time employees without jobs. Dave Brears, vice-president of retail operations for The North West Company at the time, said from Winnipeg that the store “was very marginal” and “did not fit our company’s overall business plans.” He said employees “may have been somewhat shocked by our decision to close the store, but we gave them a most generous severance package based on their years with the company. We’re sorry to have made the decision this time, but hard decisions have to be made.”

20 Years Ago (1998): Half of the B.C. public had yet to make up their mind up about the Nisga’a Treaty said a recent MarkTrend poll report. Among the remainder of respondents, 28 per cent indicated support for the agreement while 24 per cent were opposed; 30 per cent thought the treaty granted too much while 27 per cent thought the settlement was about right. The poll also revealed that 13 per cent had never even heard of the treaty. The poll was conducted by telephone with 504 random sample adults across eight B.C. development regions.

14 Years Ago (2004): The 100 Mile District General Hospital was tops for emergency care. The province released survey results 14, 767 patients who were asked to rate their emergency room experiences between July 1 and Sept. 30. The results applied to 79 different ERs around B.C. NRC + Picker Group Canada, an international research firm, conducted the survey. Patients were asked to rate the doctors’ care, the nursing care, how well the staff provided information, physical comfort and pain control, and access to care. To achieve local results, 300 surveys were mailed to people who had received care in 100 Mile during the survey period. The 100 Mile ER results showed 96.9 per cent of patients were pleased.

7 Years Ago (2011): The Cariboo Regional District drew dozens of people out to the first of five Let’s Talk Trash open houses scheduled in the South Cariboo that fall. Local folks who turned out to Creekside Seniors Activity Centre on Oct. 5 ranged from residents and recycling managers to hospital staff and contractors, whose interest was peaked to hear more about the proposed 10-year Solid Management Plan (SWMP), ask questions and provide their input. CRD environmental services manager (at the time) Mitch Minchau presented a run-down of some options currently being considered, while CRD Chair Al Richmond, Mayor Mitch Campsall and district Coun. Dave Mingo helped hash out the details of the various choices.

