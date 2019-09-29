From the archives from the 100 Mile Free Press

28 YEARS AGO (1991): Two residents of the upper Bradley Creek area said clearcut plans threatened their domestic water supply. Chuck Davis and Larry Fenske lived about 20 kilometres past Forest Grove up Wilcox Rd. and drew water for their two households from Drum Creek. They said that Weldwood’s cutting plan allowed the company to clearcut within 100 feet of their water system and feared that would cause irreparable harm to their water supply. However, Weldwood officials said they listened to the concerns expressed.

24 YEARS AGO (1995): Lone Butte residents upset with the Cariboo Regional District took off the gloves. Calling a solid waste transfer station ugly and saying it was 190 yards from Irish Lake, resident Frank Schroeder petitioned the CRD in the hopes it finds a new location for a solid waste transfer station. “Roll up the sleeves, it’s bare-knuckle time,” he said. The transfer station was part of the provincial government’s Solid Waste Management Plan to reduce the demand on area landfills.

21 YEARS AGO (1998): “Stable but fragile,” is how Mayor Donna Barnett described the local economy in 1998. “We’re doing well, considering the provincial economic situation. I think people are very aware of the fragile situation of the forest industry and are very cautious with their expenditures. Even though Ainsworth (Exeter) has closed, we have the Chasm and that has created some stability.”

11 YEARS AGO (2008): Four more 108 Mile Resident bears were killed and humans and apple trees were to blame. Conservation officers had to put down the family unit of a mother and her three cubs after numerous complaints from 108 residents and a month of monitoring by conservation officers. According to Conservation Officer Jared Connatty, the bears had been living off of apples from trees scattered throughout the community.

9 YEARS AGO (2010): The lineup of B.C. Liberals calling for Premier Gordon Campbell to step down was snowballing after plummeting public opinion polls show a profound lack of support for the party. Cariboo-Chilcotin B.C. Liberal Riding Association secretary Steve Forseth called for Campbell to retire, just prior to submitting his own resignation. In response, Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett said people have the right to exercise their opinion, but she was disappointed by her own constituency taking this position.