From the 100 Mile Free Press Archives

27 Years Ago (1991): The 100 Mile District General Hospital Auxiliary celebrated their 25th anniversary. They have been responsible for setting up graduation bursaries, providing gifts in hospital, sponsoring candy stripers, and more. In 25 years, the auxiliary raised thousands of dollars towards the purchase of new hospital equipment, ranging from a portable x-ray machine to wheel-chairs. Since then, they have continued to contribute to the community.

22 Years Ago (1997): A non-profit society formed in 100 Mile House with the goal of building a skateboard park for the community. The new society, called the 100 Mile Youth and Recreation Society, cited future plans to help with other projects in the area. The group is comprised of young skateboarders as well as adults who got together to form a collective after the municipality offered land on Horse Lake Road to use for the construction of a skateboard park.

20 Years Ago (1999): The 100 Mile Child Care Centre celebrated its first year of operation with cake and a party. The new daycare centre was formed a year earlier with administration by the District of 100 Mile House. The new centre replaced the defunct South Cariboo Communities Daycare Centre which was run by the South Cariboo Communities Resource Board.

14 Years Ago (2005): The Educo Adventure School held its fourth annual open house on May 29 to celebrate the opening of their new 35-foot high climbing wall. Families and interested individuals were invited to attend to climb the new wall and challenge themselves on the high ropes at the Educo site, located 20 kilometres west of 100 Mile House. A free lunch was also provided to celebrate the site obtaining electricity and running water, too.

7 Years Ago (2012): The South Cariboo Health Foundation (SCHF) celebrating the grand opening of the newly refurbished entrance and waiting room at the hospital lobby on May 12. The grand opening was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting and cake by SCHF board members, dignitaries, laboratory staff, and hospital auxiliary at the 100 Mile District General Hospital. The same day marked the SCHF’s tenth anniversary. The lab announced an extension of hours to include Saturday service.

