Freezing rain travel advisory issued for Highway 97 from 150 Mile House to Loon Lake Road

A travel advisory is in effect for freezing rain south of 150 Mile House to Loon Lake. (DriveBC webcam photo)

A travel advisory is in effect for Highway 97 due to freezing rain from 17 kilometres south of Clinton to 32 kilometres south of 150 Mile House.

Highway 20 also has compact snow.

DriveBC is reporting to expect major delays on Highway 20 due to a vehicle incident impacting both directions between Bayliff Road and Stum Lake Road near Alexis Creek.

It is presently zero in Williams Lake.

Environment Canada notes there is a risk of freezing rain for late Monday morning and early afternoon in Williams Lake and area.

There is a high of 2C for Williams Lake Monday, but a wind chill of -12C.

For Tuesday rain is in the forecast with highs of 5C and lows of 1C.

On Sunday afternoon Chimney Lake Road south of Williams Lake was closed for several hours due to a truck crash.

