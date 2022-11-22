Freezing rain prompts travel advisory north of Quesnel on Highway 97

Highway 97 about 25 kilometres north of Quesnel near Hush Lake Road, looking south at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. (Drive BC photo)

DriveBC recommends that motorists avoid non-essential travel north of Quesnel due to freezing rain on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

A travel advisory is in effect on Highway 97 between Finning Road and Chamulak Road for 79 kilometres.

“Please exercise caution and drive carefully,” DriveBC noted on its website.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Cariboo, including Quesnel and Williams Lake.

Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snow with low visibility through Tuesday night, Nov. 22.

