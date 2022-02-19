Freedom Convoy supporters rally in 100 Mile House

‘Freedom Convoy’ supporters returned to Highway 97 in 100 Mile House Saturday.

Between 60 to 80 protestors gathered on the highway outside the South Cariboo Visitors Centre as about the same number of vehicles slow-rolled through town honking their horns. The vehicles were plastered in signs reading ‘Trudeau Has Got To Go’ and ‘Remove Mandates, Learn to Live with It.’

A drone flying a Canadian flag with the words ‘Wake Up’ printed on it crashed into a telephone poll, leaving its flag dangling from the lines. On the ground, protestors cheered at each honking vehicle while enjoying burgers from a pop-up BBQ.

Many of the protestors carried signs calling for the end to all vaccine and mask mandates or for the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Late last week Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to crack down on the Freedom Convoy protestors, who have occupied Ottawa for the last four weeks. On Friday, police began to clear the protestors from Ottawa’s downtown area and made 100 arrests, including several of the Freedom Convoy’s organizers.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

A drone flying a Candian flag flies above Highway 97 shortly before crashing. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Canadian Flags, anti-Tredeau flags and Texan Don’t Tread On Me Flags were all waved by protestors on Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Dozens of cars honked for protestors in 100 Mile House Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)