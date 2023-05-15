The Ma Murray Awards is held every year.

Free Press takes home awards from Ma Murray’s

The Free Press took home two bronze and one silver awards

The 100 Mile Free Press took silver and bronze in several categories at this year’s Ma Murry Awards.

Every year, newsrooms across British Columbia and the Yukon submit their best photos, stories, advertisements and supplements to the British Columbia and Yukon Community News Association. A panel of BCYCNA appointed peers then judge and give out awards based on merit.

The awards show was a more intimate affair this year with newsrooms across B.C. watching a live presentation from their offices and homes rather then the usual in person gala. The 100 Mile Free Press competed against other papers from across B.C. in the under 10,000 circulation category.

A highlight of the night was rookie reporter Fiona Grisswell winning a New Journalist Award. Grisswell started with the Free Press just under a year ago and has become an integral member of our newsroom.

The Free Press’ graphic designer Evan Fentiman, multi-media marketing consultant Sabrina Ede and publisher Martina Dopf came second and third in the Ad Design Award, losing out to the Revelstoke Review. Reporter Patrick Davies took third in the Sports Photo Award losing out to the Williams Lake Tribune and Bowen Island Undercurrent.

“Congratulations to Patrick Davies, Evan Fentiman, Sabrina Ede and Fiona Grisswell and the whole team behind them,” Dopf said. “We all take great pride in our work and I am pleased we are being recognized again with the prestigious Ma Murray Awards.

“Our thanks also goes to the community for sharing your stories with us, our advertisers and subscribers for your support. We couldn’t do it without you.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House

