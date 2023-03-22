Free Press seeks nominations for best businesses

100 Mile Free Press publisher Martina Dopf is happy to run the South Cariboo’s #1 2023 Readers’ Choice Contest. The community is invited to nominate their favourite businesses online ahead of voting in April. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Nominations have been opened for the South Cariboo’s Number One 2023 Readers’ Choice Contest.

In partnership with the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce, the 100 Mile Free Press is calling upon its readers to nominate their favourite businesses for consideration. Free Press publisher Martina Dopf said she is eager to see who will come out on top this year.

“We want to celebrate our businesses and give the best businesses the opportunity to get the recognition they deserve,” Dopf said. “It’s like a high five to the business community here. If a business has really good customer service and good products, give them a high five by nominating them.”

Nominees must fit one of the categories and be located within the South Cariboo, Dopf said. If a business is already listed as nominated, she said members of the public can nominate them a second time. The nomination process is run completely online through the Free Press website by going to the contest tab at the top of the webpage.

Dopf said the nomination period will run until April 7, with community members welcome to nominate multiple businesses across the 83 categories. These include Best Bakery, Best New Business, Best Staycation Location, Best Gym and Best Community Group, to name a few.

“We’re also asking all businesses to ask their customers to nominate them. The more people participating, the more businesses we’ll have to vote on,” Dopf said.

Voting for the nominees kicks off on April 10 and will run until April 30. The winners will be announced in the May 11 edition of the Free Press. Each winner will receive a sticker they can paste in their window declaring them one of the best businesses of 2023.

Dopf said there is also a chance for nominators and voters to win a prize.

“From everybody who nominates and votes we will draw five winners, who will each receive $100 Chamber Bucks,” Dopf said. The Chamber Bucks can be spent at participating local businesses.



