Free Press seeks Christmas story submissions

Submissions of fiction and non-fiction stories are welcomed

The 100 Mile Free Press is accepting submissions of community Christmas stories for our holiday edition.

The submissions can be fiction or non-fiction short tales, memories, recipes or poems that invoke the spirit of the season. A selection will run in the Free Press over the Christmas period. Entries are limited to 700 words. Accompanying photos or artwork is welcome but not required.

Submissions should include names, phone numbers and e-mail addresses and sent to kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net by Friday, Dec. 10.

