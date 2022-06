Pick up entry form in Free Press Connector and win great prizes

It’s almost Father’s Day and it’s time to celebrate Dad.

South Cariboo children and youth aged 3-12 are invited to enter ‘My Dad is Fabulous’ draw with the 100 Mile Free Press.

Draw your best colourful picture of your dad – entry pages can be found on B14 of the 100 Mile House Connector June 9 edition – and drop it off at the Free Press office at 1-250 Birch Ave. by Tuesday, June 14.

Enter to win great prizes. Winners will be announced on June 16.