Free Press extends Christmas Writing Contest deadline to Dec. 12

The 100 Mile Free Press has extended the deadline for our Christmas Writing Contest to December 12.

Free Press publisher Martina Dopf said this has been done to give writers more time to win $100 of Chamber Bucks. The contest is open to children 12 and under, teenagers between the age of 13-19 and adults.

All entries must be no longer than 1,500 words and adhere to the theme of “Holiday Memories from around the world.” Dopf said entries can be fiction or non-fiction and include original drawings or photographs if the writer desires.

Written submissions must be neat and evenly spaced. Written and typed entries can be submitted at the Free Press office or by emailing publisher@100milefreepress.net. The stories will be judged by the Free Press staff and the winners will be published in the Christmas edition of the paper.


