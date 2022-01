Some papers may not be delivered to households in 100 Mile House

Free Press carriers are hampered by icy driveways in 100 Mile House Thursday.

Our carriers are struggling a bit today to deliver the Free Press/Cariboo Connectors to every household in 100 Mile House today due to icy driveways.

If you don’t get your paper, please stop at the Free Press office, at 1-250 Birch Ave., to pick one up.

The Free Press apologizes for the inconvenience.

