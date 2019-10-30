Nathalie Lachapelle is pictured receiving her flu shot administered by Public Health nurse Virginia Courtney inside the free clinic at the South Cariboo Health Clinic on Thursday, Dec. 30., 2019. The clinic runs today (Oct. 30) until 5 p.m. Millar Hill photo.

Free flu clinic happening now inside the South Cariboo Health Centre

The free clinic is open until 5 p.m.

A free Interior Health flu clinic is happening right now at the South Cariboo Health Centre.

The clinic is located behind the hospital and is running until 5 p.m. tonight (Oct. 30).

Regular family flu clinic, by appointment, runs on Nov.13, Nov. 20, Nov. 27, Dec.4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For all appointments, residents are encouraged to call 250-395-7676.

There will also be an upcoming flu clinic in Clinton, 108 Mile Ranch, the Lone Butte and Interlakes area.

The clinic will be located at the Clinton Memorial Hall on Nov. 5., from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For 108 Mile Ranch, the clinic will be set up inside the 108 Community Hall on Nov. 7., from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents in the Lone Butte and Interlakes area can visit the Interlakes Community Centre on Friday, Nov. 1., from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

