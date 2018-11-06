Tamara Sommer along with Ted Williams, Willard William and Kelly Timmerman are set up and ready to conduct fire mitigation assessments and activities on residential properties following the guidelines set out by FireSmart Canada and BC Wildfire Service. The initiative is a United Way project. Angie Mindus photo

Free fire mitigation offered for seniors

United Way helping to FireSmart Cariboo homes

The United Way is hoping seniors will step forward and take advantage of free fire mitigation work being offered throughout the Cariboo for those in need.

Williams Lake program co-ordinator Tamara Sommer said her crew aims to help seniors and those with mobility or mental health barriers who have difficulty or are unable to complete the activities themselves.

“We’re taking referrals and we have space so please, give us a call,” said Sommer.

“It is a free service and we’re excited to see how this goes.”

Sommer, along with workers Ted Williams, Willard William and Kelly Timmerman will conduct fire mitigation assessments and activities on residential properties following the guidelines set out by FireSmart Canada and BC Wildfire Service.

She said there are a number of things that homeowners can do to fire smart their homes, from simple yard maintenance activities and choosing less flammable trees and shrubs in their landscaping, to replacing building materials that might provide fuel for a fire.

The fire mitigation crew is prepared to; move woodpiles and relocate flammable materials to a safer distance, clear dead organic waste from your property, basic landscaping maintenance (pruning tress and shrubs of their dead limbs, removal of tall grasses etc. and clearing of gutters.

They will also provide recommendations and information on how to have other activities such as tree removal and thinning or roof replacement done.

Sommer said fire smarting your home means reducing the potential impacts of wildfires around your home and providing a better opportunity for firefighters to defend your home if necessary.

This service is available in Williams Lake, Quesnel, 100 Mile House and Ashcroft, Cache Creek and Clinton.

In Williams Lake, Tamara Sommer is the contact person. She can be reached at 778-267-8206 or tamara@unitedwaytnc.ca.

In Quesnel, Steve Dodge is the person to contact. He can be reached at 250-255-4687 or steve@unitedwaytnc.ca.

In 100 Mile House, Brianna Clark is the contact person. She can be reached at 250-945-5945 or brianna@unitedwaytnc.ca.

In Ashcroft, Cache Creek and Clinton, Karen Nyce is the contact person. She can be reached at 250-279-0672 or karen@unitedwaytnc.ca.

Sommer said they are happy to help both urban and rural residents who are within an estimated 40 kilometre or so radius from the larger centres.

