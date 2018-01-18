A local resident would like people to be wary of a fraudulent scam.

Charlene Holden said she was trying to sell some furniture over Kijiji late last year when she got a cheque with an overpayment. The cheque came in name of the Fairmont Empress with a return address from Scarbrough, ON.

In overpayment scams, a seller is sent amount larger than the asking price which they’re then asked to send to a third party for shipping, custom fees etc. Once the cheque is processed, and after some money was sent on, the seller will discover it was fraudulent.

Holden contacted the police who instructed her to contact local media. She also contacted Kijiji who advised people to use the Kijiji email system rather than private emails.

If you have been scammed or believe someone is trying to scam you when using Kijiji, Kijiji asks you to contact them as well as local police.

As suggested, they blocked the buyer on their cell and email.