Fraudsters use evolving technology to find new scams

Fraudsters are using evolving technology to find new tactics to lure people into monetary schemes, according to officials tasked with investigating such crimes.

The Better Business Bureau, which released its 2021 Scam Tracker Risk Report March 7 to coincide with Fraud Prevention Month, said cryptocurrency, online purchasing fraud and employment scams were among the top activities listed by the BBB in the past year, with many of these scams originating through social media channels.

“Scammers are using social media and other means to promise investment opportunities with great returns and low risks, which is a huge red flag,” said Melissa Lanning Trumpower, executive director of the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust. “We received many reports of people being targeted on a variety of social media platforms after their friends’ accounts were hacked.”

100 Mile RCMP Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen acknowledged fraudsters targeting elderly or otherwise vulnerable people in the South Cariboo use a wide range of tactics, from phone and email contact to text messaging.

“There tends to be an underreporting of a lot of the stuff that happens, because there is a certain amount of embarrassment and what have you associated with being involved,” Nielsen said.

Local RCMP are currently investigating reports of fraud that has allegedly taken place in the 100 Mile House area in the form of a “gifting circle,” where participants are encouraged to contribute $5,000 with the promise they will receive $40,000 back after recruiting two more participants.

Allegations of the activity, described by the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre as a “typical pyramid scheme,” first came to light in January, when residents came forward claiming they had lost large sums of money to the scheme.

Nielsen told the Free Press Monday that the investigation is ongoing.

“We are in the process of speaking with witnesses that have come forward,” he said, noting no further information would be provided at this time.

When it comes to avoiding fraud similar to the gifting circles – or any kind of monetary scheme – Nielsen said it’s essential that residents do ample research to prevent financial losses.

Whether it’s a phone call from someone claiming to be from a bank, or a supposed law-enforcement officer claiming that a family member is in custody and needs money for bail, Nielsen said some quick phone calls to confirm the validity with a third party will quickly reveal the fraudulent nature of the claims.

“I would encourage people, if they get a phone call saying, for example, there’s a warrant out for their arrest, just reach out to us and we will verify that more than likely, they don’t have a warrant,” Nielsen said. “We don’t do business that way.”

Community members should also be mindful of keeping an eye out for others who may be getting caught up in fraudulent activity – like being coerced into purchasing large amounts of gift cards.

“For people who are aware of these things, if they notice someone looking stressed out and grabbing a bunch of iTunes cards while they’re on the phone, just reaching out to them to make sure they’re OK,” Nielsen said. “It can be disastrous financially for some of these folks.”

To find out more about recent scams that are circulating throughout communities in BC, visit https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca

Anyone who has information relating to the “gifting circle” scheme that has been allegedly circulating in the 100 Mile House area is encouraged to call the local detachment at 250-395-2456 and refer to file number 2022-73.



melissa,smalley@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House