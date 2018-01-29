Fraud complaints up in recent weeks

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 60 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Fraud complaints

There has been an increase in reported telephone and email fraud complaints over the last few weeks. 100 Mile RCMP are reminding the public to not give out personal information over the phone or agree to forward money to unknown or unsolicited parties. Once money is given out, it is very unlikely that it will ever be recovered. Information on current frauds and scams can be viewed at the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca

Collision

On Jan. 28, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Maze Lake Road north of Lac la Hache. The driver of a Nissan pick-up truck lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch causing significant damage to the vehicle. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Deteriorating weather and road conditions were believed to be contributing factors.

Vehicle impounded

On Jan. 26, 100 Mile RCMP stopped a car in Lac la Hache for having a burnt out headlight. Database checks determined that the male driver did not have a valid license and in fact was a vehicle impound candidate. He was issued a violation ticket for driving without a license and driving contrary to restrictions. The vehicle was towed and impounded.

Crime Stoppers tips of the week

Sometime between Jan. 21 and 28, unknown culprits broke into one of the motel rooms at Kokanee Bay Resort in Lac la Hache. A window was broken but the amount of damages is not currently known.

