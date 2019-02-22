Reports of rashes prompt closure of all Harrison Hot Springs pools

All pools are closed at Harrison Hot Springs until further notice, on Feb. 22, 2019. (Frank Klassen/Black Press Media)

Public pool available after Fraser Health shut down all five mineral pools until further notice

Fraser Health has closed all pools at Harrison Hot Springs until further notice, following two reports of people getting rashes.

In an email to Black Press Media, a Fraser Health spokesperson said staff received a report in January and one earlier this month about people getting a rash after using the five mineral pools at the resort.

“The complainants described a rash that would be consistent with symptoms related to pseudomonas aeruginosa, a multi-drug resistant bacteria,” the statement said.

Fraser Health’s environmental health officers did a follow-up inspection and closed the pools, it added. Water samples have been sent to the BC Centre for Disease Control for testing.

“The closure order will remain in place until we feel it’s safe.”

It was not immediately clear how many people have reported getting such a rash or how the pool water may have become contaminated.

A statement on the resort’s website says the pools are closed until Monday and apologizes for the inconvenience. Guests were offered free use of the community’s public pool, located nearby.

Yellow caution tape has been hung up around the pools, with signs posted about the closure.

Dozens of guests were trying to rearrange their stay. Many are cancelling.

