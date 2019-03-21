Condo towers, including one under construction, right, are seen in downtown Vancouver. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Four people spat on in ‘random, unprovoked’ assaults: Vancouver police

Police ask additional victims to come forward after woman in a wheelchair spat on

A 28-year-old Vancouver man has been charged after he allegedly spit on four people, including a woman in a wheelchair.

Daniel Bielewcz is alleged to have spat in the face of the 19-year-old woman while downtown just after 9 a.m last Sunday, police said.

READ MORE: Woman sentenced to jail for spitting on bus driver

Video surveillence appears to show him then walking on the east sidewalk on Granville Street, towards West Georgia, and spitting on the chest of an elderly man. When he arrives at Georgia, he appears to spit on two women.

“These random assaults are very concerning,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard on Thursday. “We are urging the three additional victims to come forward, as their information could be crucial to the investigation.”

Anyone who may be a victim of this type of assault is asked to call 604-717-3321.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Crown drops one assault charge against B.C. man linked to human remains probe
Next story
Monkey birth a step to saving fertility of boys with cancer

Just Posted

Farmers’ market needs more food vendors

‘We really don’t want to lose membership’

Tsilhqot’in gather sacred water from Teztan Biny for Vancouver World Water Day event

The Nation is asking supporters to gather outside the BC Court of Appeal for the ceremony on Friday, March 22

Bill passes to make Sept. 30 National Day for Truth and Reconciliation statutory holiday

Residential school survivor Phyllis Webstad and CRD Area F director Joan Sorley were in Ottawa for the vote

Carey Price

A weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile House Wranglers eliminated from KIJHL playoffs

Second year in a row the team has been eliminated by the Revelstoke Grizzlies

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

Minor injury cap, court restrictions take effect April 1 in B.C.

‘Now, this is over’: Killer of B.C. gas station attendant dies at age 30 in prison

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

B.C., feds accused of ‘environmental racism’ over Site C, Mount Polley

Amnesty International Canada says governments failed to recognize threats to Indigenous peoples

New Leger polls suggests federal Liberals lagging Conservatives

Overall, 31 per cent of respondents polled said they would vote for Justin Trudeau’s Liberals

Number of homeless deaths more than doubled in B.C. as opioid crisis set in

New data shows trend between more overdose deaths and the number of people dying in the street

Four people spat on in ‘random, unprovoked’ assaults: Vancouver police

Police ask additional victims to come forward after woman in a wheelchair spat on

Teen girl accused in plot to attack Kamloops school with weapons out on bail

Judge warned the girl she would be back in jail if she threatened to shoot anyone

Crown drops one assault charge against B.C. man linked to human remains probe

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will still stand trial on one count of assault causing bodily harm in December.

Most Read