Four new fires in the South Cariboo after lightning storm

The approximate locations of four new wildfires in the South Cariboo area, as listed by the BC Wildfire Service Active Wildfires map. Please note that the marker to the far right is not new. A fire burned down a strucutre in that area yesterday.

After a lightning storm, there are four new wildfires in the South Cariboo area, one two miles south of Gustafsen Lake, one near Spout Lake, on near Rail Lake and one near Enterprise Road, south of Lac la Hache.

All three of the fires are currently estimated at one hectare or less.

Fire C40629 Near Gustafsen Lake is estimated at 0.3 hectares in size with five fire fighters on site actioning the fire, according to Fire Information Officer Ryan Turcot.

Fire C40620 near Spout Lake is estimated at three hectares with 18 firefighters en route as well as support from heavy equipment, according to Turcot.

Fire C20612, near Enterprise Road, is estimated at 0.3 hectares with 14 firefighters on site making good progress, says Turcot.

We’re waiting on further details for fire C40638 near Rail Lake.