Four drivers speeding 47 km/h or more in past week

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 106 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Excessive speed

During the week, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services and 100 Mile House RCMP stopped four drivers for excessive speed in the 100 Mile House area. The speeds ranged from 47 to 66 km/h over the posted speed limit. All four drivers were issued tickets for excessive speed and their vehicles were towed and impounded for seven days.

Breach of conditions charge

On June 25, 100 Mile RCMP stopped a pick-up truck in the 108 Mile subdivision after a complaint was received about the male driver possibly breaching the terms of his Conditional Sentence Order. The driver displayed symptoms of liquor consumption. He refused to provide a breath sample at the scene. Database checks confirmed that he was subject to a number of conditions and he was in breach of two of those. He was arrested and returned to the Detachment pending a Court appearance in 100 Mile on June 26.

Symptoms of liquor consumption

On June 23, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services were conducting a check stop on Highway 24. A male driver of a Chevrolet Cavalier approached the check stop. Upon interaction with the driver, he began to display symptoms of liquor consumption. An approved screening device was administered at the scene with the result being a “fail.” A second test was administered and the result was also a “fail.” The driver was issued an immediate 90-day roadside driving prohibition. His vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

Collision

On June 23, police and emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 97 just north of 100 Mile House. The female driver of GMC Yukon from Alaska somehow lost control of her vehicle and swerved into the north- bound ditch. The vehicle was moderately damaged. The two occupants were treated at the scene by ambulance. The vehicle was towed from the scene. The investigation into the cause of this collision is still underway.

Breach of Conditions charge

On June 22, 100 Mile RCMP pulled over a vehicle being driven by a male suspected of being in breach of his release conditions and probation on Exeter Road in 100 Mile House. After the investigation, the male driver was arrested and a number of items were located which confirmed he was in breach of his conditions. The male appeared by telephone before a Judicial Justice of the Peace and was released on further conditions with a Court date of June 27 in 100 Mile House. Charges of Breach of Probation and Breach of Undertaking are being recommended to Crown Counsel. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Crime Stoppers Tips of the Week

Sometime during the day of June 19, unknown culprits stole a black “Lo Pro” camera bag containing over $10,000 in Canon camera equipment and binoculars from the Centennial Park area of 100 Mile House.

Sometime overnight of June 23, a children’s blue two-wheel hand scooter was stolen from outside a residence in the 900 block of Cariboo Trail in 100 Mile House. The value of loss is not known at this time.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.

