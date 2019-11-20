Four cows hit by driver due to fog in 100 Mile House

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 62 calls for service from Nov. 13 to 19.

Four cows hit

On Nov. 19 at 6:54 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a complaint of a motor vehicle collision involving cattle on Canim Hendrix Road near Archie Meadows Road in 100 Mile House. The complainant, who fortunately was uninjured, reported striking up to four cows in that area which was impossible to see due to fog. The owner of the cattle attended and assisted in the event. An additional vehicle was discovered to have hit one of the animals prior to the original call. The investigation is ongoing.

Stolen backhoe

On Nov. 18 at 4:05 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a reported theft of a work machine along the 7000 block of Meryln Road in the Deka Lake area. The complainant reported he came back to his residence and found his 2013 Case Backhoe worth approximately $125,000 missing from the yard. No buildings had been entered and nothing else was missing. It appears the unknown suspects may have driven the vehicle down the road a short way, loaded it and left the scene in an unknown direction. The investigation is ongoing.

Break and enter

On Nov. 16 at 6:14 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP with assistance from Cariboo Central Traffic Services responded to a reported break and enter in progress in the 100 block of Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile House BC. The complainant reported that their live feed surveillance system identified one suspect inside a building at that location. Members attended and located a 41-year-old Caucasian male hiding in a room within the building. The suspect was safely arrested without incident and he was later released from custody via a bail hearing to appear in 100 Mile Provincial Court on December 3rd 2019. The investigation is ongoing.

Abandoned vehicle

On Nov. 15 at 09:16 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP with the assistance of Cariboo Central Traffic Services attended to an abandoned vehicle at 93 Mile House. A green Jeep YJ was reported abandoned at that location. Police attended and found ignition damage and a number of suspected stolen and personal items in the vehicle. The registered owner was contacted with the assistance of Kelowna RCMP and the vehicle was then reported stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.