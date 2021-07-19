Four administrative changes are in the works for School District 27, effective Aug. 1, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Four administrative changes are in the works for School District 27, effective Aug. 1, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Four administrative changes announced for SD 27

The new appointments go into effect Aug. 1, 2021

School District 27 has announced some administrative changes that will go into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2021.

Calvin Williams will be taking over as principal of Skyline Alternate School.

His responsibilities will include GROW and the Rural Schools program. He will also oversee student engagement projects that connect Nesika and Marie Sharpe.

Dean Coder, director of instruction, will assume responsibility for GROW’s distributed learning and GROW/Skyline.

Caitlin Currie will be taking over the supervision and leadership of the Rural Schools Program. She currently helps co-ordinate the rural schools and her added duties will help make the rural program more responsive to the needs of rural schools.

Holly Zurak is moving up from vice-principal to principal of Nesika and the district has begun the search for a vice-principal for the school.

“We are fortunate to have leaders with flexible and diverse strengths that can contribute not only to their growth, but the continued growth of students and the district,” the district noted in a news release. “Congratulations to Mr. Williams, Ms. Currie and Mrs. Zurak! We wish them success into their new roles and responsibilities.”

READ MORE: School District 27 announces four principal appointments


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SchoolsWilliams Lake

Previous story
B.C. woman launches online campaign for tougher laws after dog killed by 2 pit bulls
Next story
‘Better job’ needed in teaching Canadians about residential schools: Carey Price

Just Posted

Wildfire crews battle the Flat Lake fire. (Warren Lowe - Submitted photo)
Flat Lake fire grows to more than 19,000 hectares

Four administrative changes are in the works for School District 27, effective Aug. 1, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Four administrative changes announced for SD 27

Tina Johnson, at the Cariboo Crafters Market, shows off the freezer full of meals for seniors, provided by volunteers at the Interlakes Community Centre. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Tina Johnson, at the Cariboo Crafters Market, shows off the freezer full of meals for seniors, provided by volunteers at the Interlakes Community Centre. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Prime Time: Healthy meals on the menu

The Hotnarko Creek fire forced the closure of Highway 20 July 13. (Graham West photo)
Update: Highway 20 reopened between Bella Coola Valley and Anahim Lake