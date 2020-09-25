A fire vehicle passes burning trees on Pleasants Valley Rd. near Winters, Calif., as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through the area on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes as a statewide heat wave continues. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Four 100 Mile-based Stormriders deployed to California

There they will join thousands of firefighters working to contain over 25 major wildfires

Four members of the local Stormriders firefighter crew left today to help battle wildfires in California.

The firefighters are part of the BC Wildfire Services’ overall deployment of 143 personnel, heading to Quincy, Calif. Once there, they will assist the state in battling the many wildfires currently raging within the state.

There are currently more than 17,400 firefighters in California, which is experiencing 25 major wildfires that have burned over 3.6-million acres of land including several homes. In comparison, during the 2017 B.C. wildfire season, 1.2-million hectares burned throughout the entire year.

100 Mile HouseCalifornia fires

Just Posted

