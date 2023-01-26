Former Victoria mayor Lisa Helps has been appointed as the premier’s housing solutions adviser. (Black Press Media file photo)

Former Victoria mayor Lisa Helps has been appointed as the premier’s housing solutions adviser. (Black Press Media file photo)

Former Victoria mayor tapped to advise the premier on housing solutions

Lisa Helps appointed Premier David Eby’s housing solutions adviser

Former Victoria mayor Lisa Helps has a new gig – and it doesn’t involve bike lanes.

Helps has been appointed as the premier’s housing solutions adviser.

The role will see her work with Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon, stakeholders and partners to help design and develop the BC Builds program – an initiative to build housing for middle-income families, individuals and seniors.

“The current reality is that many people in our province struggle to find housing, even if they earn a good income,” said Premier David Eby in a statement. “I’m very pleased that Lisa Helps has agreed to use her years of leadership to help us work on innovative solutions.”

ALSO READ: Victoria passes missing middle housing policy to next council

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

HousingVictoria

Previous story
Province announces plans to replace Abbotsford plant and animal health facility, citing flood risk
Next story
B.C. mom disheartened with no result after 18 months advocating for missing-adult alert

Just Posted

Kids entering kindergarten in the fall could benefit from a Lego-based literacy program running in 100 Mile House and Williams Lake.
The great build up to kindergarten

One of the Interlakes VFDs fire trucks which they received in 2019. (Diana Forster photo).
CRD to assess Interlakes fire hall issues

South Cariboo Health Foundation director Chris Nickless (left) experiences how one of the 100 Mile District General Hospital’s newly purchased VAC systems works as nurse Jean Meger and Brenda Devine, the foundation’s fundraising co-ordinator, look on. The foundation purchased three VAC machines for $23,000 each and plans to renovate the wound care clinic later this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Starry Nights raises $200,000 for wound clinic

Log trucks are unloaded in the Tolko log yard Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Environment Canada warns cold weather on the way for B.C.’s Interior