Former farmers market manager running on a foundation of accountability

Earlier this month the 100 Mile Free Press sent several questions to the candidates running for local council. Amanda Patterson’s answers are as follows. Some have been edited for length.

1. Who are you and what do you do for a living in the community?

I have lived in the South Cariboo for four years. During that time, I managed the South Cariboo Farmers’ Market for three and did three years of lunch hour duty at Horse Lake Elementary. I currently manage the 100 Mile Nordics Day Lodge and I started a new position with the Cedar Crest Society this month. During those four years, I have also volunteered for numerous events including Hot July Nights and the South Cariboo Garlic Festival with the Hospice Society.

2. What has prompted you to run for council?

I have had a desire to run for the council for the past year. I’ve seen the economic, social and environmental needs of our community during my time at the school and with the market. I really wanted to be the candidate the people can rely on to be the foundation of accountability for our community. I am part of and engaged with 100 Mile and I’d like to start taking action to best serve it.

3. What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community, and how do you intend to tackle it?

I feel that one of the biggest impacts on our community right now is the lack of affordable housing. Many jobs sit unfulfilled not because of a lack of workers but due to the lack of housing available. I’d like to look at how we can increase not just our family residences but also our senior living complexes, through gated communities or condominiums. By looking into the crown land that surrounds us or rezoning district-owned land to suit the growing needs of the rapidly aging community.

4. What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it?

As mentioned above many professionals would agree to work here long-term if there was housing available to them. I believe that the district has to do a better job of providing incentives for professionals such as doctors that include housing. We need to attract and maintain medical professionals to 100 Mile for the long term. As citizens, we deserve health care within this community.

5. If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council?

While I am not a well-seasoned politician, I am a person who is greatly invested in 100 Mile House. I am a person who is passionate about where I call home. Right now, I see a big gap between the current council and the community and I would like to build a bridge between us. I build relationships through engaged listening followed up by action. I committed to getting these needs met. We deserve, actually, we demand leadership, not another motion to defer or delay.



