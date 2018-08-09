Luke Strimbold, outside Burns Lake municipal offices. (Black Press Media file photo)

Former Burns Lake mayor faces 10 new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

Ten new sex-related charges were approved Thursday against former Burns Lake mayor Luke Strimbold.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, the new charges involve three new alleged victims, and bring the total number of charges approved to 29.

Crown spokesperson Dan McLaughlin said the new charges include sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

The victims’ identities are covered under a publication ban, as at least some are under 16 years old.

READ MORE: Former mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Special prosecutor Leonard Doust, who was appointed to oversee the case, declined to approve one other charge. No details were provided on what that was.

Doust’s charge approval came as a direct indictment, which avoids the need for a preliminary inquiry and allows the case to head straight to trial.

Since his arrest and release on Feb. 3, Strimbold has been under conditions that include not being in contact with people under the age of 18 and avoiding places where young people gather.

He is scheduled to appear at Supreme Court in Smithers on Oct. 1.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Telegraph Creek wildfires merge into one
Next story
Ultramarathon through B.C.’s Cascade Mountains cancelled due to wildfires

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service calls six fires out, discovers nine more

The latest updates from BC Wildfire Service on the Cariboo Fire Centre

Motorcycles stopped in 100 Mile House on world’s longest motorcycle relay

The Military Police National Motorcycle Relay’s B.C. portion has raised $60,000 for blind children fund

UPDATE: Wild Goose Lake fire increased to 850 hectares

There are 54 fire fighters, one helicopter and four pieces of heavy equipment on site.

Mudslides likely result of high concentrated rainfall

You don’t want “a large number of vehicles parked and waiting near a mudslide”

Fishing derby goers reeled in prizes at Deka, Sulphurous and Hathaway Lakes

137 fish were weighed in total

Star Wars robots to the rescue at UBC annual competition

Students created fully autonomous robots for final exam in engineering physics course

B.C. wildfires 2018: Fire crews battle blazes across the region

There are 2,500 firefighters from B.C. and beyond battling blazes in all B.C. fire centres

Ultramarathon through B.C.’s Cascade Mountains cancelled due to wildfires

193-kilometre race course from Keremeos to Manning Park on hold until next year

Maple Ridge family survives third Indonesian earthquake

Logan Lay has brain cancer and was on bucket-list trip with her family

B.C. man steals Magic cards, punches customer in the face

Police seek help in identifying suspect in Abbotsford incident

B.C. diver at Thai cave rescue won’t speculate on which actor should play him in movie

Eric Brown said most rescue dives he’s been involved with were to recovery bodies.

Telegraph Creek wildfires merge into one

Wind shift offers chance to secure southern flank of 28,000-hectare blaze

Former Burns Lake mayor faces 10 new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

Update: Knife-wielding intruder allegedly threatens B.C. woman and newborn

Osoyoos RCMP are currently looking for the woman they have identifies from security footage.

Most Read