B.C. Premier Gordon Campbell joins Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles in applauding an indigenous dance at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 6, 2009. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph

Former B.C. Premier Gordon Campbell is accused of inappropriately touching a female embassy staffer in 2013, while he was Canada’s High Commissioner to Britain.

The Daily Telegraph published a story Friday reporting that Judith Prins, 54, made a complaint to Canadian officials in 2014 after an incident at the Canadian Embassy in London. She then went public after seeing Campbell on TV with Queen Elizabeth and reading about the “me too” revelations in the U.S.

The Telegraph report says Metropolitan Police received a complaint about the 2013 incident at an address in Grosvenor Square. Prins is quoted as saying she went to the police in January.

Campbell was mayor of Vancouver from 1986 to 1993, and premier from 2001 to 2011, after leading the B.C. Liberal Party starting in 1993.

He was appointed Canada’s High Commissioner to Britian by former prime minister Stephen Harper in 2011, serving until his term ended in 2016.

