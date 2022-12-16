Bill Rotheisler, head coach and general manager of the Castlegar Rebels in 2018. (Chelsea Novak - Castlegar News File)

Bill Rotheisler, head coach and general manager of the Castlegar Rebels in 2018. (Chelsea Novak - Castlegar News File)

Former B.C. junior hockey coach charged for voyeurism in Penticton

William Frank Rotheisler was charged and had his first appearance on Dec. 8

A former hockey coach and Penticton man has been charged for voyeurism in an incident from July.

William Frank Rotheisler, born in 1982, had his first appearance in Penticton’s Law Courts on Dec. 8, and according to court records will be back in court on Dec. 21.

The incident allegedly took place on July 27 in Penticton, and the charge is for secretly observing and/or recording nudity in a private place.

Rotheisler has been a coach for junior hockey in B.C. for many years, including with the Princeton Posse, the Castlegar Rebels, the Comox Valley Glacier Kings, and most recently the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

According to Rotheisler’s LinkedIn, he was also a program director and coach at the Okanagan Hockey Academy for a number of years.

READ ALSO: Princeton man faces charge for allegedly harassing mayor

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtSports

Previous story
Surrey’s top Mountie Brian Edwards: ‘We have public safety in order’
Next story
Williams Lake man sentenced to life in prison for Rudy Johnson Bridge murder, kidnappings

Just Posted

Public access to Lytton, B.C. is still controlled as seen here on Dec. 2, 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Former Lytton residents settle in new communities, await town rebuild after fire

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Amnesty Club members Max Kalmakoff (left), Becca VanderHorst and Liam Guimond led a letter writing campaign for human rights last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Students advocate for human rights

Wilfred Kelly Gordon De La Mere, better known as just Kelly, recites his poem ‘The Memory Tree; during the 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society’s Memory Tree Celebration. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Residents light up annual Memory Tree

Naty Law (L) grins as she and her friend Weslie Martens enjoy their breakfast. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Santa Claus serves breakfast at Mile 108 Elementary