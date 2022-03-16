Forestry resource guide underway

100 Mile House is one of the many B.C. Interior Communities impacted by indefinite and indefinite mill closures and curtailments. Raven Nyman photo.

The District of 100 Mile House is in the early stages of creating a resource guide for residents affected by economic changes stemming from mill closures and curtailments.

The district has enlisted the help of consultant Barbara Perrey, who has spent the past several weeks interviewing families who have experienced forestry sector employment disruptions, as well as community service providers to help with support and recovery.

“It’s been a great response so far,” Perrey said. “I’ve met with quite a number of community agencies and various government services. And I’ve had interviews with individuals and family members who were impacted by closures and curtailments at the mills here in town.”

After a year of suspended operations, the Norbord OSB plant in 100 Mile House announced in November 2020 it would permanently close. That closure followed the shutdown of West Fraser’s Chasm mill in 2019 and reduced shifts at its 100 Mile mill. Temporary closures in 100 Mile have also taken place over the past few years, due to a number of factors including transportation logistics and pandemic impacts.

Interviewing affected residents is meant to help highlight how families have been able to navigate services in the community in light of employment changes and what improvements may be needed, Perrey said.

“We’re hoping to understand what sort of services were needed and helpful, as well as what barriers there were accessing those services, and where there might be gaps in the community,” she said.

The end result, according to Joanne Doddridge, the district’s director of financial services, will be a resource guide that can be shared not only for families seeking economic supports, but also newcomers to the community.

“Our vision is to widely distribute it,” Doddridge said, noting it will likely be available in both hard copy and digital format on the district’s website.

“While our focus is primarily impacted forestry workers and their families, it could also be useful for new residents. We know we have a lot of new residents to our town and they might have trouble accessing services.”

Perrey said her interviews should be wrapping up within the next few weeks, and she hopes to have a report compiled to bring to council sometime in April. Doddridge said the district is aiming to have the guide completed by the fall.

Anyone who has been impacted by forestry sector shutdowns who wants to take part in an interview can call the district office at 250-395-2434.



melissa,smalley@100milefreepress.net

