water

Forest Grove under water quality advisory

The advisory os targeted at high risk users such as children and the elderly

The Cariboo Regional District issued a water quality advisory for the Forest Grove Water System.

This move was made following a positive test that detected low levels of coliform in the system. As a precautionary measure, Interior Health advised that high-risk users, such as young children, those with weakened immune systems or individuals on dialysis should not drink the water.

Instead, they should use bottled water for drinking, brushing their teeth, preparing food, dishwashing or making ice. If bottled water is unavailable water should be brought to a roiling boil for one minute before use.

This positive test comes after Forest Grove was placed on a boil water advisory from Sept. 16 to 23 after coliform was found in the system. Coliform is a bacteria that can cause an upset stomach, vomiting, fever or diarrhea.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice, according to the CRD. When results from later rounds of testing come back clean, the advisory will be lifted.


