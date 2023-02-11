Crokicurl is a hybrid of curling and the board game crokinole. (Photo submitted)

Forest Grove Lions offering crokicurl lessons on Ruth Lake Sunday

The lessons are a fundraiser for a youth sports program in Forest Grove

The Forest Grove Lions are inviting the community to learn how to crokicurl at Ruth Lake Lodge Resort tomorrow (Sunday, Feb. 12).

Crokicurl is a hybrid of curling and the board game crokinole. Players use 25-pound curling rocks and throw them into the house, each ring marked with a different score. The team with the highest score wins. The game was developed in Winnipeg in 2016.

The Lions are hosting the lessons as a fundraiser for a youth sports program in Forest Grove. Each participant is asked to pay $5 for an hour of playing time.

To sign up, the Lions ask the public to comment on the attached Facebook post on what time they plan to arrive. There is room for 16 players across two sheets of ice with games running at 11 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:30 p.m. or 2:45 pm. Those with further questions are invited to post them in the comments.

Anyone who attends is asked to dress for the weather and bring ice cleats, grippers and sunglasses. There are no washrooms at the rinks.


