Remembrance Day Ceremony in Forest Grove. Monika Paterson photo.

Forest Grove honours its veterans during Remembrance Day

The ceremony was the ‘best’ its ever had

Forest Grove observed a Remembrance Day ceremony at the local Royal Canadian Legion Branch on Nov. 11.

“It went really well. We had a really good crowd, the weather was beautiful and we probably had well over a 100 people,” said Wendy Clarke, vice-president of the local branch.

She said it might have been the biggest crowd they have had at the ceremony.

Canim Lake Band Chief Helen Henderson, Lions Club president Chris Cummings and Cariboo Regional District chair Margo Wagner all spoke at the ceremony. Ron Lister was the master of ceremonies of the event.

“We had veterans in attendance. We had some that were laying in wreaths,” said Clarke.

She also spoke about how important it is for communities to put on events to commemorate the veterans of the First and Second World Wars, Korean War, the Gulf War and other conflicts Canada has been involved in, including peacekeeping missions.

“To me personally, I think it’s really important. It’s remembering not only are people still at war or serving our countries overseas but remembering those who gave their life for their country long ago in World War I and World War II,” said Clarke. “I think it’s important to remember why the Legion is there and the Legion is there for our veterans and seniors in our community.”

Clarke’s father-in-law and two of her uncles served in the Second World War.

She said she received comments that this was the best ceremony so far that the local Royal Canadian Legion has done, due to how smooth it went.

“It’s important that it runs smoothly because we are there honouring our vets and you want to make sure you’re doing it appropriately and you’re giving enough information, [and] to make sure that the vets feel honoured by however you put on your service for Remembrance Day and I think they did. I think they felt honoured.”

Clarke wanted to add that Robin Clarke organized the whole thing and spent hours making sure everything was down pat.

