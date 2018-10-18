Forest Grove & District Recreation Society hoping to get funding for community hall improvements

Lack of proper insolation in Forest Grove Community Hall could be fixed

The Forst Grove & District Recreation Society has submitted a funding application to the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) for $30,000. If approved, the money will be going towards the Forest Grove Community Hall in an effort to improve it.

“We’re hoping it’s going to be approved. It will make a huge difference in our heating bill and the appearance of the building,” said Sylvia Griffith, the treasurer of the FGDRS.

The renovations will include improving the insulation in the roof of the hall, which is currently only at an R4 value and has ended up costly for the society in terms of utility bills. Constant freezing and thawing on the building, built sometime in the 70’s, has also taken its toll on the roof.

RELATED: Forest Grove Legion burns mortgage after raising over $12,000

The Regional District Directors will be providing a letter of support after reviewing the request.

“I have spent a lot of time in that hall and the improvements are much needed,” said Margo Wagner, the CRD director for Area H. “Because it is a flat roof, we’ve had constant problems for I’m going to say, near 30 years. What happens is that the heat goes into the crawl space between the ceiling and the flat roof and then it freezes and thaws and freezes and consequently we end up with a lot of buckling on the flat roof.”

According to Griffith the siding of the building also needs some work.

“The siding on it is in horrible shape. It’s full of holes and stuff and starting to fall off,” she said.

The $30,000, if received, will be going into insolating all ceilings and replacing the sidings on the outside walls of the building.

The FDRS has yet to receive a response from NDIT.

