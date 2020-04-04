Forest Grove VFD members show off their new Engine 21 located at Hall #2 Canim Lake. (Pete Hart photo)

Forest Grove auxiliary offers to do groceries

‘I’m really proud of the Forest Grove VFD auxiliary’

Residents of the Forest Grove area who are elderly or unable to access the grocery store will now be able to buy food remotely with the help of volunteers from the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department Auxillary.

The chair of the Cariboo Regional District, Margo Wagner, said that this initiative was begun last week by fire chief Shannon Wagner but that so far they hadn’t received many calls. As such, Margo took it upon herself to give the group a bullhorn to promote the service by sending out an email across the CRD’s Area H.

Margo said that the VFD Auxillary and firefighters volunteering for this are hoping that some of the seniors, those self-isolating or who have difficulty getting to the grocery store will call them for assistance in the coming weeks.

Residents who wish to use the services need only call one of two numbers and give the volunteers a list. From there, firefighters and auxiliary members will do the shopping for them and then deliver the food to their clients home, where they’ll pick up payment for the groceries and any donations people wish to make to cover the cost of fuel. Margo said that when they do arrive at client’s houses they’ll be wearing proper personal protective equipment.

“This is purely a way that the firefighter’s and the auxiliary thought they would be able to help the elderly and disenfranchised in the area to get much-needed groceries during this pandemic,” Margo said.

This service will primarily be available for the Forest Grove area, Wagner said, with most groceries purchased from 100 Mile area stores. She believes the volunteers plan to shop for two or three individuals at a time in one go to maximize their effectiveness.

Those looking to use the service can call either Sylvia Griffith at 250-397-2174 or Carrie Bradford at 250-397-0111 to arrange a grocery run.

Margo said that she thinks this is an important step to take to ensure immuno-compromised and at-risk sections of the public safe from potentially contracting COVID-19. So long as we’re working to ensure these people have the supplies they need and don’t have to leave the house she feels we’re “one step ahead of the game”.

“I’m really proud of the Forest Grove VFD auxiliary, They’re spearheading this; it shows great community spirit,” Margo said.

CoronavirusGroceriesVolunteer

