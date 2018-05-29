NStQ leaders and community members met for two days at Sugar Cane to explore how they will co-ordinate child and family services delivery after their treaty is completed. Brad McGuire photo

NStQ nations explore child and family services delivery

For two days, leaders and members of four communities participated in a two-day visioning workshop

How their nations will deliver child and family services was the focus of a visioning workshop hosted by the Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw (NStQ) at Sugar Cane last week.

For two days NStQ leaders and members from Xats’ull (Soda Creek), T’exelc (Williams Lake), Tsq’escen’ (Canim Lake) and Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation (Canoe Creek/Dog Creek Band) met in the Elizabeth Grouse Gymnasium, May 23 to 24.

“The visioning explored many ideas, models and paradigm shifting concepts which will help design and co-ordinate the NStQ nations child and family services delivery under a post-treaty self-governing future,” noted NStQ communications c0-ordinator Brad McGuire.

For more than 25 years, the NStQ have been engaged in the made-in-B.C. treaty process and tripartite negotiations continue between the federal and provincial government and the NStQ.

“Their treaty table is set to enter stage 5 which is the final negotiations of the six-stage process,” McGuire said.

