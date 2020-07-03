Several roads are closed south of 100 Mile House as of Friday, July 3. (Drive BC photo)

Flooding closing roads in Green Lake area

A few washouts and one mudslide have been reported on DriveBC

Washouts and flooding from week’s earlier rainfall has closed down several roads south of 100 Mile House, specifically in the Green Lake area.

After receiving three days of steady rainfall roads across the Cariboo and near 100 Mile have been impacted. This comes after a spring marked by floods and unusually high water levels, though thankfully the highway has not been negatively impacted.

The waters have washed out two roads in the Green Lake area necessitating closure as of Friday, Jul 3 at 5 p.m. This includes a washout between Little Green Lake Road and Boulle-Young Road near Clinton which has closed the road until Monday, July 6 at 4 p.m. with a detour available via Watch Lake Road.

Further up Little Green Lake Road, a washout has occurred between North Bonaparte Road and Kazoo Road close to 70 Mule House with no detour listed at this time. Also along North Bonaparte Road traffic has been reduced to a single lane of alternating traffic between South Green Lake Road and Boulle-Young Road following a mudslide, with drivers advised to watch for debris. Further out another washout has occurred on Eagan Lake Road between Eagan Lake West and Eagan lake East that has closed the road, with an alternate route available via North Bonaparte Road.

Closer to 100 MileWatch lake Road has been reduced to a single lane of alternating traffic due to flooding 12 km south of Lone Butte. Meanwhile out at Bridge Lake flooding has occurred on Johnstone Road between the intersection with Bell Road and Bridge Lake Road North 30 km east of 100 Mile House.

Finally, to the north of 100 Mile House towards Canim Lake there is flooding on Bliss Road between the Intersection with Eagle Creek Road and the end of Bliss Road with traffic being reduced to single lane alternating once more. For more updates check out DriveBC.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseBC Flood

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Traffic violators caught and charged by RCMP throughout June

Just Posted

Helen Horn climbs the Lone Butte at 96 with help from friends and family

‘I did as I was told and I enjoyed every minute of it’

Traffic violators caught and charged by RCMP throughout June

Canim Lake the scene of many, thankfully, false alarms this month

Owner looks to rezone property in Lac la Hache

The existing number of dwellings are not allowed under the current zoning

Rain prompts travel advisories, road closures in Cache Creek area

No stopping during heavy rain on highways near Cache Creek

Interior Health will not expand Police and Crisis Team

Southeast Division Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli asked IH to expand the program

13 new B.C. COVID-19 cases, Langley Lodge outbreak ends

Health care outbreaks down to four, 162 cases active

VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

Alberta health minister orders review into response after noose found in hospital in 2016

A piece of rope tied into a noose was found taped to the door of an operating room at the Grande Prairie Hospital in 2016

B.C.’s major rivers surge, sparking flood warnings

A persistent low pressure system over Alberta has led to several days of heavy rain

B.C.’s Indigenous rights law faces 2020 implementation deadline

Pipeline projects carry on as B.C. works on UN goals

‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O’Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

Homicide investigation underway in Prince George

A 26-year-old woman has died as a result of stabbing.

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

Lower Mainland teacher facing child pornography charges

Elazar Reshef, 52, has worked in the Delta School District

Most Read