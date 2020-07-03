Flooding closing roads in Green Lake area

A few washouts and one mudslide have been reported on DriveBC

Washouts and flooding from week’s earlier rainfall has closed down several roads south of 100 Mile House, specifically in the Green Lake area.

After receiving three days of steady rainfall roads across the Cariboo and near 100 Mile have been impacted. This comes after a spring marked by floods and unusually high water levels, though thankfully the highway has not been negatively impacted.

The waters have washed out two roads in the Green Lake area necessitating closure as of Friday, Jul 3 at 5 p.m. This includes a washout between Little Green Lake Road and Boulle-Young Road near Clinton which has closed the road until Monday, July 6 at 4 p.m. with a detour available via Watch Lake Road.

Further up Little Green Lake Road, a washout has occurred between North Bonaparte Road and Kazoo Road close to 70 Mule House with no detour listed at this time. Also along North Bonaparte Road traffic has been reduced to a single lane of alternating traffic between South Green Lake Road and Boulle-Young Road following a mudslide, with drivers advised to watch for debris. Further out another washout has occurred on Eagan Lake Road between Eagan Lake West and Eagan lake East that has closed the road, with an alternate route available via North Bonaparte Road.

Closer to 100 MileWatch lake Road has been reduced to a single lane of alternating traffic due to flooding 12 km south of Lone Butte. Meanwhile out at Bridge Lake flooding has occurred on Johnstone Road between the intersection with Bell Road and Bridge Lake Road North 30 km east of 100 Mile House.

Finally, to the north of 100 Mile House towards Canim Lake there is flooding on Bliss Road between the Intersection with Eagle Creek Road and the end of Bliss Road with traffic being reduced to single lane alternating once more. For more updates check out DriveBC.



