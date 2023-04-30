South Canim Lake Road is closed due to flooding overnight and continuing on into the morning. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Flooding closes South Canim Lake Road; detour available

No estimate on when road will reopen

South Canim Lake Road is closed due to flooding between Newell Road and Lake Access 16 Sunday (April 30) morning.

Area resident Valerie Sallenback said her property is one of those in the South Canim area impacted by the flood.

“We needed a bigger culvert years ago and it was never done,” she said. “I’m pretty dejected right now.”

With the hot day, snow in the mountains melted and the water came rushing down, she said. It brought rocks and debris and there is nothing to hold it all, Sallenback said.

There is no word on when the road will reopen. A detour is available via Mahood Road.

Canim Lake General store is still accessible to customers.

READ MORE: Williams Lake, Cache Creek and Clinton break hot-weather records Saturday

Updates to follow


