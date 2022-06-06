Flood watch for Dean River issued, could surpass 10-year flows

A map showing the area included in the flood watch issued on June 5, 2022. (B.C. River Forecast Centre image)

A high streamflow advisory has been upgraded to a flood watch for the Dean River as of June 5, 2022.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre said warmer temperatures last week have increased the rate of snowmelt throughout the province.

The Dean River below Tanswanket Creek has been steadily rising over the past three days and was flowing at 154 cubic metres per second (between five-year and 10-year flow) on the weekend.

The river will likely continue rising over the next couple days and should reach above a 10-year flow.

As water levels are very high, the Dean River is highly vulnerable if a moderate to heavy rainfall occurs over the upcoming week.

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

The forecast centre advises anyone in the area to be prepared and know your hazards.

The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.

Bella CoolaChilcotinflood watch