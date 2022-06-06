A map showing the area included in the flood watch issued on June 5, 2022. (B.C. River Forecast Centre image)

A map showing the area included in the flood watch issued on June 5, 2022. (B.C. River Forecast Centre image)

Flood watch for Dean River issued, could surpass 10-year flows

As rain continues to fall, high streamflow advisory upgraded

A high streamflow advisory has been upgraded to a flood watch for the Dean River as of June 5, 2022.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre said warmer temperatures last week have increased the rate of snowmelt throughout the province.

The Dean River below Tanswanket Creek has been steadily rising over the past three days and was flowing at 154 cubic metres per second (between five-year and 10-year flow) on the weekend.

The river will likely continue rising over the next couple days and should reach above a 10-year flow.

As water levels are very high, the Dean River is highly vulnerable if a moderate to heavy rainfall occurs over the upcoming week.

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

The forecast centre advises anyone in the area to be prepared and know your hazards.

The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.

Read more: High streamflow advisory issued for Cariboo plateau, Thompson region


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bella CoolaChilcotinflood watch

Previous story
Tether saves Okanagan cat’s life in coyote attack
Next story
BC Schizophrenia Society hopes to reach thousands touched by serious mental illness

Just Posted

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price warms up prior to an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Montreal, Friday, April 15, 2022. Price is the winner of the 2022 Bill Masterton Trophy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canadiens’ Price wins Masterton for perseverance, dedication

Following a night of heavy rains Sunday, June 5, the Fraser River is much higher than usual Monday morning seen here from the Sheep Creek Bridge west of Williams Lake. A rock that is usually exposed is now underwater which is very rare, said one resident. (Photo submitted - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTOS: Fraser River high following night of rain in Cariboo Chilcotin

Jocelyn Cooper and Fiona Grisswell are the newest members of the 100 Mile Free Press. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Reporter and administrator join the Free Press

Shelly Somerville is concerned that mitigation work will not be done in the greenbelt off Donsleequa Road until this winter. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Fire mitigation sought for 108 Mile greenbelt