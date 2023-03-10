Flight cancelled in Kelowna after suspect points laser at plane; RCMP issue warning

Drones are also not allowed within 5 kilometres of airports

The Kelowna RCMP want to remind the public to never aim a laser at an aircraft or into airspace after a flight had to be cancelled last week.

Recently, the RCMP have received many calls of someone pointing a laser at aircrafts arriving and leaving Kelowna International Airport (YLW). Pointing a laser causes unnecessary delays for everyone involved – pilots, crews and passengers. A flight was even cancelled at YLW last week because a pilot of unable to fly after the affects the laser left him.

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a criminal offence. Under the Aeronautics Act, people convicted of pointing a laser at an aircraft could face up to $100,000 in fines and/or five years in prison,” said Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Const. Mike Della-Paolera. “Actions like this could possibly cause a catastrophic event or unnecessary harm to someone.”

The power of a laser can cause glare or even blind the pilot.

Kelowna RCMP also want to remind the public that flying a drone withing five kilometres of the airport is illegal and dangerous.

Anyone who knows anything about these dangerous acts or who is causing it is to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or 911. To stay anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

