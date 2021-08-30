Flat Lake wildfire to be removed as ‘fire of note’

The designation is expected to be effective Tuesday, Aug. 31.

B.C. Wildfire used controlled ignitions to fight the Flat Lake Wildfire that created a large plume of smoke visible from Exeter Road in early August. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Flat Lake wildfire is expected to be removed as a fire of note, effective Tuesday, Aug. 31.

The move comes after the fire, estimated at 74,194 hectares, was officially listed as being under control on Friday.

BC Wildfire Service said in its latest update that no fire growth had been observed over the last few days and an infrared scan was conducted up to 50 feet on the northern perimeter of the wildfire to identify hot spots. Firefighters will then use direct attack methods to extinguish hot spots, the update said.

Crews continue to demobilize gear including pumps and hoses in secured areas, while structural protection personnel will begin to remove structure protection apparatuses. A control line has also been established to the north of Gustafsen Lake and along the perimeter of the fire from Holden Lake to just north of Moose Valley Park.

Mop-up operations continued along the fire’s edge along Dog Creek Road and the 1100 road and on the most northern tip of the fire perimeter, as well as the northeast corner by Valentine Lake.

BC Wildfire said work continues in the 83 Mile to 87 Mile area. Helicopters will support the northern flank by conducting bucketing operations to cool hot spots as required.

The fire, discovered July 8, prompted several evacuation orders and alerts, all of which have now been rescinded.

Meanwhile, the Young Lake wildfire, 35 kilometres southeast of 70 Mile, has also been removed as a fire of note. It is estimated at 7,453 ha.



