Flat Lake Fire now under control

The status of the fire remains active

The Flat Lake wildfire has officially been brought under control.

First discovered on July 8, the fire currently is 74,194 hectares in size and prompted several evacuation orders and alerts, all of which have now been rescinded. BC Wildfire Service information officer Jessica Mack said that while the cool weather of the last few days has been helpful, the credit for the fire being contained goes to the BC Wildfire crews.

“(The weather) is part of it but it’s mostly been because of the hard work our firefighters have done on the ground,” Mack said

Mack said that fireguards have been successfully put in place around the perimeter of the fire, which is still listed as active. Over the last few days as fire activity has decreased firefighters have been using direct attack methods to extinguish hot spots, which will continue over the weekend. Danger tree assessment and felling will also take place as required as mop-up operations are conducted across the northern flank of the fire.

On Friday afternoon the Cariboo Regional District lifted the Moose Valley South Evacuation Alert. Residents of the area are still advised to be cautious and vigilant should a new alert need to be reissued.

The Succour Lake and Churn Creek Protected Area fires are still considered out of control and are estimated to be 3,006 ha and 12,176 ha respectively.


