Flash freeze warning issued for Cariboo region

Environment Canada says residents should expect icy and slippery surfaces

Environment Canada says walkways could become dangerously icy. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Environment Canada has put the Cariboo under a flash freeze warning.

The warning is caused by an arctic cold front which will cross the central interior of B.C.

“Scattered showers and mild temperatures today will change to showers or flurries as the front arrives,” the warning reads.

“Rapidly falling temperatures following the front could result in icy and slippery surfaces.”

Examples of surfaces which could be affected include highways, roads, walkways and parking lots.

Temperatures in Quesnel are expected to drop from 4 C during the day on Monday, January 17 to -12 C at night.

In Williams Lake the temperatures are expected to drop from 3 C to -10 C. In Vanderhoof the drop is expected to be from 2 C to -15C.

“Flash freeze warnings are issued when a rapid drop in temperature is expected, that can cause water from rain or melted snow on streets and sidewalks to quickly freeze,” the alert reads.

