Heavy police presence in Merritt after shots fired

Heavy police presence in Merritt after shots fired

Flash bangs and snipers in Merritt neighbourhood standoff

The 1700 block of Nicola Avenue was shut down by Merritt RCMP after gunshots earlier in the day

A woman in Merritt has had to close her home-based business for the day after RCMP and tactical forces shut down the block and used her backyard to gain access to a house on Nicola Avenue.

The 1700 block of Nicola Avenue was shut down by Merritt RCMP at approximately 3p.m. on Nov. 18. The public is being asked to stay away from the area.

The woman, whose yard backs onto the target residence, said that earlier today RCMP came to her house, where her business is located, and demanded to use her backyard to gain access to their target.

She said that there are many police officers around her house and in her backyard.

While on the phone with Capital News at least one flash bomb was deployed and a battering ram may have been used in an attempt to gain access to the residence.

“There has been gunfire for a couple days now,” said the woman.

Earlier today, police were called to the 2100 block of Priest Ave., for what is thought to be a targeted shooting.

A truck was said to be stolen from a Granite Avenue residence for the purpose of the shooting.

RCMP has said that the gunfire is possibly related to the over 100 rounds of bullets fired on Nov. 15 in multiple spots around the Nicola Valley.

Police are looking for video from any businesses or residences at these locations:

  • 1700 block of Granite ave, Merritt (theft of truck scene);
  • 2100 block of Priest ave, Merritt (shots fired scene);
  • Highway 5a on-ramp, just outside Merritt (truck fire scene).

The situation is ongoing.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsRCMPShooting

Previous story
Saanich daycare kerfuffle reveals dire state of childcare in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Barbara Roden, left, and Robin Smith were elected as the chair and vice-chair of the Thompson Nicola Regional District on Nov. 17. (TNRD photo)
TNRD makes history by electing female chair and vice-chair

100 Mile Nordic Ski Society president Chris Keam standing in front of the new PistenBully 100 trail groomer. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
New PistenBully 100 snow groomer welcome addition to 100 Mile Nordics

B.C. Premier David Eby is wrapped in a ceremonial blanket by First Nations people during a swearing in ceremony where he became the province’s 37th premier at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
New B.C. Premier David Eby sworn in, announces $100 electricity credit

The 100 Mile and District General Hospital lit up in 2020 for the South Cariboo Health Foundation’s seventh annual Starry Nights campaigns. This Friday the 2022 campaign begins with the foundation looking to raise $100,000 to fund the renovation to the hospital’s wound care room. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Starry Nights lights up the hospital this Friday