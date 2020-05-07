First Street dug up to replace 1968 era sewer line

The repaving of several roads will be taking place this month

An excavator digging up First Street to replace a sewer pipe on Wednesday, May 6. (Photo submitted)

The 100 Mile House District is currently replacing a sewer line under First Street in preparation for repaving several roads in the town this spring.

This project should be wrapped up by the weekend Todd Conway, the director of community services, confirmed to the 100 Mile Free Press on Thursday. Conway has held the position since September and has been enjoying it so far as a change of pace from working for the Cariboo Regional District as their chief building official for a decade.

In 2019 Conway said they did a full analysis of all the sewer systems in the community and their study found a few problem areas within the district. Prior to repaving roads this spring, they consulted that assessment to determine if any of the problem areas ran under roads up for repaving. As the sewer line under First Street was installed in 1968 and they’ll be repaving the street from the highway to Dogwood Avenue. The line runs from Cedar Avenue to Dogwood Avenue which is where Bree Contracting and Peterson Brothers have been working this week.

“We should be buttoned up and cleaned up by the end of Friday and then asphalting all the areas in town the third week of May,” Conway said.

These include Ninth Street from Scott Road to Spruce Avenue, Spruce Avenue from Ninth Street to Scott Road, Seventh Street, Fourth Street from the highway to Birch Street, Second Street from the highway to Birch Street and First from the highway to Dogwood Avenue, Conway said.

Due to COVID-19 Conway said there are no other major infrastructure projects coming up in the near future beyond line painting in the second week of June.

“Public safety is number one. Whether it be snow ploughing, removing all the sand to get all the dust out of our environment, line painting, (road maintenance), it’s all part of public safety,” Conway said. “That’s how we’re proceeding through the summer months here.”



