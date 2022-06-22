A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada. Black Press Media file photo

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada. Black Press Media file photo

First forecast of hot weather sparks special weather statement for Cariboo, much of B.C.

Temperatures expected to reach mid 30Cs

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of B.C. including all of the Cariboo and Chilcotin, as the first hot stretch of summer is expected, beginning on the weekend.

The warning comes after an unseasonably cooler, wet spring in the Cariboo Chilcotin and was issued early Wednesday morning (June 22).

On Saturday (June 25), temperatures will reach into the upper 20C’s. For the remainder of the weekend and early next week, temperatures will rise into the low to mid 30C’s. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-teens, noted Environment Canada..

With elevated temperatures, the risk of heat related illnesses increase as well as an increase in snowmelt and snowpack instability, noted Environment Canada. Increased stream flows due to run-off are possible.

Temperatures are expected to return to near-normal values by the middle of next week as a cooler, unsettled airmass pushes onshore.

Last summer, a heat dome caused the deaths of nearly 600 residents in B.C., prompting the provincial government to launch a heat alert system this year. The system will have two levels: warning and extreme heat emergencies.

For the month of June Williams Lake has already seen 79.7 mm of rainfall, with an intense storm Thursday, June 16 that brought 18 mm of rain in a few hours and caused temporary flooding in parts of the city and surrounding areas. On June 18, 19 mm of rain was recorded.

Read More: B.C. launches heat alert system following 2021’s deadly heat dome

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CaribooEnvironment Canada weather

Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Bonnie Henry discusses COVID-19 and what’s next for B.C.
Next story
Lawyer for trucker in Broncos crash hopes to argue against deportation

Just Posted

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada. Black Press Media file photo
First forecast of hot weather sparks special weather statement for Cariboo, much of B.C.

Ina Hart, owner of Skinsation Naturally, shown with some of her skincare line, South Cariboo Farmer's Market May 27 (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Entrepreneur creates skincare line to combat allergies

The Log Cabin Quilters members donated quilts to Carefree Manor. From left: Sandra Pickering, Linda Farthing, Shelley Barnett, Carefree Manor’s Marlene, and Marion Mickelsen. (Diana Forster photo).
Log Cabin quilters donate to Carefree Manor

Graham Pettman is in the process of turning this five-ton block of marble into a sculpture of a woman riding a horse. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Carver inspired by Indigenous culture