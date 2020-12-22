Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)

First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Interior Health

First two recipients were in Kelowna and Kamloops

The first doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have officially been administered in Interior Health (IH).

The recipients were two individuals in Kelowna and Kamloops Tuesday (Dec. 22) afternoon.

Charmane Lazzarotto, a health care aid, was the first person to receive the vaccine in Kelowna.

“You have no idea what this means to me. As a health care aide, I care for vulnerable people every day and knowing I can protect them by preventing the spread of COVID-19 is an incredible feeling. I am so happy to be safer, feel safer, and be part of history as we fight COVID-19,” she said.

In Kamloops, Kelsey Medhurst was first to receive the vaccine. She said they have worked hard in long-term care to stop the spread of the virus, adding this will help protect many.

“Having this vaccine available will help protect the most vulnerable loved ones in our lives and I encourage everyone to get one,” Medhurst said.

The health authority reminded the public in a statement later that day that the roll-out of the vaccine will be a gradual process. IH stated “it is very important” to stay focused on observing public health guidance, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

For more information about vaccine eligibility, distribution and B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization program, click here. For more information about vaccine be availability for individuals in care (long-term care, hospitals) and other priority populations, click here.

The public is reminded to keep to their household bubbles and avoid social gatherings. In addition, stay home when you are sick, and get tested if you have symptoms consistent to the virus.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

Coronavirus

