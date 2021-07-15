A BC Wildfire Service tanker flying in the South Cariboo skies. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Firefighters work to contain ‘fire of note’ near Chasm

200-hectare blaze leads to evacuation alert for 199 properties

Firefighters worked throughout the night to construct a fuel-free guard around a 200-hectare “fire of note” north of Chasm Park and south of 70 Mile that has led to an evacuation alert for 199 properties.

BC Wildfire Service said the fire, discovered Tuesday, July 13, is believed to have been caused by lightning and is moving in a north and northeast direction. The focus Thursday was to “secure containment lines and if conditions are suitable, complete small-scaled hand ignitions to remove unburned fuels.”

Twenty-four firefighters are working the blaze.

More to come.


