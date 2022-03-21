Firefighters seek to keep funding

The 70 Mile Volunteer Fire Department is appealing to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to overturn a decision to cut its taxation funding.

Dennis Huber, president of the 70 Mile House Firefighters Association, said if that fails, they will look at hiring a lawyer to take TNRD to court.

“We’re slowly moving to see if we can get this resolved because it will be the last year of funding for us,” Huber said.

The fire department, an independent society, currently receives $30,000 annually in taxation funding from the TNRD to operate its hall and buy necessary items such as hoses and turnout gear, as per a public referendum in 2015.

However, the TNRD announced two years ago that it will cut funding to the fire department at the end of 2022 because of liability issues, noting independent fire departments not administered by the TNRD don’t have the same training and standards as per the B.C. Structure Firefighter Competency & Training Playbook.

“It was all because of liability concerns,” TNRD CAO Scott Hildebrand said. “If a firefighter were ever to be injured or die, the TNRD would be responsible given that we are a funder of the operation.

“Certainly the TNRD is open to working with 70 Mile but it would have to follow the Playbook. We’re absolutely concerned about it but we have to be in a safe position when it comes to firefighting.”

However, if 70 Mile were to join the TNRD it would need a tax base of at least $150,000 to ensure it can meet standings in terms of training and equipment upgrades. Collecting that much money would be impossible with such a small tax base, Huber said.

He maintains the TNRD should be bound by the referendum, in which voters chose to remain an independent society and receive taxation funding for firefighting. He also argues the independent society is running the operations and would be liable for any issues.

The department has 10 full-time members who do regular training as well as a reserve of firefighters who can be called to put on breathing apparatus or man the pumps.

TNRD director Sally Watson, who represents 70 Mile and Bonaparte Plateau, said she will be investigating “to see if we can re-open this file or re-address it from another direction.”

In an email to the Free Press, Emergency Management BC said regional districts have “full authority” to make funding decisions and they are tied to a referendum.

The ministry spokesperson added the province is aware of the challenges facing rural fire departments and is making “significant investments to protect public safety,” including have a year-round BC Wildfire Service.

“Every fire department has its own challenges and areas of focus, and the Office of the Fire Commissioner collaborates with local government and fire departments to address these challenges,” the email said.



